SEMO gymnastics stay hot despite the ice

Despite frigid temperatures, the Southeast Missouri State gymnastics team looked to remain red-hot after scoring a season high for points in last week's win and were back on stage Friday, February 20 at home against Northern Illinois.





Bailey Walker would get it going early on as she sticks the landing for score of 9.8.

Ashley Thomas scored a career-high 9.85 on the vault to lead the Redhawks and she was just getting started.

Israel scored 9.675 on the bars.

Also pouring in solid performances were Alexandria Stokes, Lauren Israel and Taylor Penzien, who scored a season-high 9.8 on the bars.

Freshman Chelsi Hamilton had the highest score in the event at 9.775 and again Ashley Thomas had another solid score to propel the Redhawks.

A week after score a season high 194.550 points, Southeast Missouri nearly matched it with a score of 193.3 points and Ashley Thomas would win best All-Around performance in a big win over Northern Illinois.

They will face a tough task next week as they travel to Ohio State Saturday, February 28 in Columbus, Ohio.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.