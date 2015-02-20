Rend Lake College offers home improvement courses

Home improvement projects may get a little easier thanks to Rend Lake College.Three classes will be offered teaching everything from landscaping to titling and inspections.A home inspection class will be held Saturday, February 21st in the Vocational Building on the Ina campus from 9 until noon..Participants will learn what to look for and how to make minor repairs without needing to call a professional.Then March 14th the school will hold a "Landscaping with Bricks and Blocks"class.The cost is $15 per person and will also be held in the Vocational Building on the Ina campus from 9 until noon.





Finally, on April 18th learn how to tackle the do-it-yourself job of tiling with the "Basic and Mosaic Ceramic Tile" class.





The class cost $15 per person and will also be held in the Vocational Building on the Ina campus from 9 until noon.





Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.











