Dental clinic offered to community

West Kentucky Community and Technical College is offering a dental clinic for community members.



Community members can get their teeth cleaned during a dental clinic.



The clinic is being offered Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. until April 29 in Anderson Technical Building, Room 230.



Cleanings include examination, x-rays and fluoride treatment.



The cost is $45 for adults and $35 for WKCTC students, faculty and staff - as well as senior citizens 65 and older and children 12 and under.

Call Robert Sirls at (270) 534-3437 to schedule a dental clinic appointment.



