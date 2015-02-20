Driver injured after train, car crash in Dexter, MO

Crews are on the scene of a car vs. train crash on Two Mile Road in Dexter, Missouri on Friday evening, February 20.

According to Dexter police, the driver locked up his brakes and slid under the cross bucks. He hit the side of the train.

Police say the driver has moderate injuries and was taken to the hospital.

They say the weather is believed to be a factor in the crash.

Two Mile Road is currently blocked.

