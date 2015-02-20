Ice causes slick roads, power outages

A wintry mix of rain and snow moved has moved into Kentucky, causing slushy, slippery road conditions in much of the state.

Ice caused slick roads and power outages throughout the Heartland Saturday.The Sikeston Department of Public Safety reports most power was restored Saturday morning in Sikeston, Missouri.

Streets crews were out all night working to clear the drains of the snow and slush covering them.



Captain Jim McMillian with Sikeston DPS urged people to stay at home and not drive on the slick roads. McMillian says Malone Avenue was pretty clear at noon Saturday, but the side streets were very slushy and slick.

McMillian also says that the rain along with melting snow and ice caused some flooding in certain areas throughout the city. Drivers were getting vehicles stuck either in the slushy roads, or even in some cases in flooded areas on low lying parts of the road.

Heartland News crews found one street Saturday morning that was flooded for about 100 feet. This was on Mariam Street. Some trucks passed through the water, but one car turned around and didn't attempt it.

Sikeston was out of power Friday night. It came back on, then it went out again around 7 a.m. and came back on around 8:15 a.m.Captain McMillen said power was back on in Sikeston at 8 a.m. except for a line down in Hunter Acres which is part of the Wakefield subdivision on the west side of town.The city lost power overnight after a main line that ran into the city came down. That was rerouted overnight and fixed. DPS had extra personnel working. The hospital and fire stations were on generator while the power was out.

Stoddard County, Missouri Emergency Management says the roofs of a number businesses collapsed overnight due to the weight of the snow and ice.

The awning of a gas station next to Lambert's on Malone also collapsed due to the weight of the ice and snow.

SEMO Electric Cooperative reports 100 outages Saturday morning. At one point, SEMO Electric lost a substation in Advance, but was able to get that back online overnight.Ozark Border Electric Cooperative reports they had several outages reported and power restored early Saturday morning. As of 10 a.m. there were 19 outages, in the Dexter, Missouri area.Citizens Electric Cooperative reports outages in parts of its coverage area as of 7 p.m. Saturday.Ameren IL is reporting the following customers without power as of 7 p.m. on Saturday:

There were dozens of calls into dispatches throughout the Missouri Bootheel area for driver assists and cars sliding off the roads.

The Snow Event Proclamation has been lifted in Jackson effective Saturday afternoon, according to police.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, District 1 Snow and Ice Team reports our Paducah area counties are experiencing pooling of water on the roadway, especially on bridges Saturday.



They have had reports of a number of crashes along I-24 between Reidland and Calvert City. This is between about the 16 and 25 mile marker.

They say they also had reports of multiple crashes along US 51 in the Fulton area. There are multiple crashes reported along US 51 between Fulton and Union City.

