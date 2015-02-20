Ice causes slick roads, power outages - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Ice causes slick roads, power outages

Written by Heartland News
Connect
Sikeston, MO (Source: Sikeston DPS) Sikeston, MO (Source: Sikeston DPS)
The awning of a gas station collapsed in Sikeston. (Source: Sikeston DPS) The awning of a gas station collapsed in Sikeston. (Source: Sikeston DPS)
Sikeston, MO (Source: Sikeston DPS) Sikeston, MO (Source: Sikeston DPS)
Perryville, Mo. Walmart parking lot at around 11:15 p.m. on Friday. (Source: Tonya Ann Renaud/Facebook) Perryville, Mo. Walmart parking lot at around 11:15 p.m. on Friday. (Source: Tonya Ann Renaud/Facebook)
Sleet in Doniphan, Mo. on Friday. (Source: Craig Hillis/cNews) Sleet in Doniphan, Mo. on Friday. (Source: Craig Hillis/cNews)
(KFVS) - Ice caused slick roads and power outages throughout the Heartland Saturday.

The Sikeston Department of Public Safety reports most power was restored Saturday morning in Sikeston, Missouri.

Streets crews were out all night working to clear the drains of the snow and slush covering them.

Captain Jim McMillian with Sikeston DPS urged people to stay at home and not drive on the slick roads. McMillian says Malone Avenue was pretty clear at noon Saturday, but the side streets were very slushy and slick.

McMillian also says that the rain along with melting snow and ice caused some flooding in certain areas throughout the city. Drivers were getting vehicles stuck either in the slushy roads, or even in some cases in flooded areas on low lying parts of the road.

Heartland News crews found one street Saturday morning that was flooded for about 100 feet. This was on Mariam Street. Some trucks passed through the water, but one car turned around and didn't attempt it.

Sikeston was out of power Friday night. It came back on, then it went out again around 7 a.m. and came back on around 8:15 a.m.

Captain McMillen said power was back on in Sikeston at 8 a.m. except for a line down in Hunter Acres which is part of the Wakefield subdivision on the west side of town. 

The city lost power overnight after a main line that ran into the city came down. That was rerouted overnight and fixed. DPS had extra personnel working. The hospital and fire stations were on generator while the power was out.

Stoddard County, Missouri Emergency Management says the roofs of a number businesses collapsed overnight due to the weight of the snow and ice.

The awning of a gas station next to Lambert's on Malone also collapsed due to the weight of the ice and snow.

Reported power outages

SEMO Electric Cooperative reports 100 outages Saturday morning. At one point, SEMO Electric lost a substation in Advance, but was able to get that back online overnight.

Ozark Border Electric Cooperative reports they had several outages reported and power restored early Saturday morning. As of 10 a.m. there were 19 outages, in the Dexter, Missouri area.

Citizens Electric Cooperative reports outages in parts of its coverage area as of 7 p.m. Saturday.
  • Edgemont - 4
Ameren IL is reporting the following customers without power as of 7 p.m. on Saturday:
  • None

Ameren MO outages as of  7 p.m.

  • Stoddard - 1
Blocked roads

There were dozens of calls into dispatches throughout the Missouri Bootheel area for driver assists and cars sliding off the roads.

Missouri

The Snow Event Proclamation has been lifted in Jackson effective Saturday afternoon, according to police.

The New Madrid County Sheriff's Department reports some low areas filling up with water Saturday morning.

According to MoDOT, southbound I-55 in Cape Girardeau County was closed near the 109 mile marker due to a vehicle crash.

The Portageville Police Department says Foster Avenue had closed due to a structure fire.

Interstate 55 southbound is back open, but the northbound lanes are still shut down in Pemiscot County due to several crashes and slide-offs. Missouri State Highway Patrol says it will be closed for an undetermined amount of time.

Dexter police say Two Mile Road is blocked after a car crashed into the side of a train. They say the driver was injured and taken to the hospital. Weather is believed to be a factor.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop E reports there were 24 stranded drivers and 30 crashes so far on Friday.

You can click here for an updated map of road conditions in Missouri.

You can click here for an updated map of road conditions in Illinois.

Kentucky

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, District 1 Snow and Ice Team reports our Paducah area counties are experiencing pooling of water on the roadway, especially on bridges Saturday.

They have had reports of a number of crashes along I-24 between Reidland and Calvert City. This is between about the 16 and 25 mile marker.

They say they also had reports of multiple crashes along US 51 in the Fulton area. There are multiple crashes reported along US 51 between Fulton and Union City.

KYTC said both lanes of U.S. 68 are clear and open after a crash in Marshall County.

The Marshall County dispatch said U.S. 68 was blocked in Marshall County due to an ATV crash with a passenger vehicle.

According to Marshall County 911, both lanes of U.S. 68  west between Lecky Road and Sharpe School Road were blocked.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry was also closed on Friday due to freezing rain and sleet.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • 2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    2.0 earthquake hits near Marston, MO

    Sunday, April 29 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:11:17 GMT
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. (Source: USGS)
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.
    A 2.0 earthquake hit the area on Sunday, April 29 at 5:23 p.m. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.0. The epicenter of the quake was located 3 miles SSE of Marston and 11 miles ENE of Portageville, MO. Download the KFVS News app: iPhone | Android Copyright 2018 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    This week in music: 1981 Kiss is on My List

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:36 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:36:53 GMT
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)
    (Source: Billboard)(Source: Billboard)

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

    How about we turn back the clock and check out some tunes from yester-year. If you were cruising around on this week in 1981, these are some of the songs likely being played on the radio. 

  • Jackson native graduates basic training

    Jackson native graduates basic training

    Sunday, April 29 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:34:19 GMT
    Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)Airman Emily K. Johnson (Source: U.S. Air Force)
    Airman Emily K. JohnsonAirman Emily K. Johnson

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    U.S. Air Force Airman Emily K. Johnson graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. 

    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    2 men killed, weighed down by bricks in pond

    Saturday, April 28 2018 4:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 08:08:30 GMT
    Saturday, April 28 2018 7:08 AM EDT2018-04-28 11:08:42 GMT
    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma. (Source: KOCO/CNN)

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

    Suspects have been charged in murders some are calling a "modern-day lynching" in Oklahoma.

  • Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Boy, 10, playing hide-and-seek found dead in dryer

    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 4:49 AM EDT2018-04-29 08:49:12 GMT
    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital. (Source: KTRK/CNN)

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

    Paramedics performed CPR in an effort to revive the 10-year-old, but he was pronounced dead at the hospital.

  • Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Three sets of skeletal remains found behind apartment building

    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:23 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:23:41 GMT
    Sunday, April 29 2018 9:37 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:37:46 GMT
    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. (Source: WJLA/CNN)

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    One neighbor said he believes the remains could belong to people who have been missing for years, because he says, he’s never smelled a foul odor where the remains were found. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly