Emergency crews brace for more winter storms

Written by Nick Chabarria, Reporter
SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - The recent winter weather in the Heartland has meant an uptick in emergency calls.

With more storms on the way, first responders are bracing for another heavy workload.

Crew members with Scott County Rural Volunteer Fire District have to balance the emergency calls with their regular full time jobs. They say when it gets busy during storms that can mean little to no sleep each night.

"Of course adrenalin is pumping. We're pretty good until after the scene,” engineer Michael Hargrove said. “But if we have to get up the next morning that plays a pretty big toll."

Chief Jeremy Perrien said there will be crews staying at the station overnight to cut down on response time.

Perrien said over the course of the week, the district has seen four times the normal amount of emergency calls. Most of the calls have been vehicle crashes as a result of snowy and icy roads.

Perrien wants to remind people to be careful if they are using secondary heating sources. He encourages everyone to follow the manufacturer recommendations on how and where they can be used.

