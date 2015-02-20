Indoor gardening show brought by University of Illinois Extension coming to Murphysboro

It may be too cold to garden outside but an indoor gardening show is coming to Murphysboro on Thursday, March 5.

University of Illinois Extension will conduct the show and it will feature how to grow fresh herbs and salad greens and cover indoor growing environments.

"The Edible Indoor Garden" will be held at the Jackson County Extension office located at 402 Ava Road in Murphysboro, Ill.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. and if you plan to attend, they ask that you arrive 30 minutes early.

Admission is free but you must registered one week in advance.

To register click here.

If you are unable to attend but are still interested, you can view the program from your home on March 3 or March 5 by contacting Beverly at (618) 687-1727.

