Gallatin County Emergency Crews Take Break from Sandbagging

By: Lauren Keith

Gallatin County, IL -- We're still days away from the expected crests along the Ohio river, and that gives crews time to fight back the rising waters. That is something Gallatin County crews have been doing days now. On Saturday morning they decided to take a break today from the sandbagging.

Emergency Management Director Steve Galt also called off the daily conference meeting with county officials and authorities. Galt believes all of the sandbags and repairs his crews made to levies should be enough to withstand Wednesday's forecasted crest, but that doesn't mean the flood worries are over.

"People still need to not drive over roads covered in water numerous roads are still very much closed, that means they're going to be flooded for five to six days," says Galt.

Of course, it's not only roads, but homes, that are covered in flood waters. As KFVS reported to earlier in the week, water covers a number of homes throughout Gallatin county, especially in Equality and Junction.

And it's not just floodwaters creating the mess. A nother problem caused by the recent rain is a lot of standing water. All of this water normally drains out into the nearby Ohio River, but that swollen river can't handle any more water. So, the drainage stays here, somewhat trapping these neighbors inside their homes.

"It's starting to get deep, it's a foot and a half or so, we're wading in and out of water just to get to our van, it's 2 1/2 feet in the backyard," said homeowner Dustin Owens.

He claims this is the first time his family have ever experienced a flood--- let alone standing water in their backyard. Owens says he expects homes to flood that are located very close to rivers, but he never thought his home---or most of the neighborhood--- would be covered in water, especially since the river is a few blocks away.

"It's the first time I've been through it and I don't want to do it again."

His neighbors agree--- this family sought help from a local relief agency, and now, Vanessa Johnson and her four boys will call this motel room "home" for the next two weeks.

"Oh yeah, with four kids, it's crazy in a hotel room, but it's better for them to be safe than out in it. We experienced it two years ago and it was up to our porch and I told 'em this time, we're gettin' the kids out before it gets up into the house, so we don't have to worry about it later," said Johnson.

Crystal Garrett also bundled up her two babies and her father into a local motel room. S he's grateful for a warm, dry place to stay, but she admits she wants the drainage to go down and her home to return to normal.

"It's not very fun, I'd rather be at home," said Garrett.

Meanwhile, Dustin Owens already has a new home in mind!

" We just gotta go through it and if the water gets three feet we'll just have to buy a new house."

By the way, if you need assistance in Gallatin County, you should call the Little Egypt chapter of the American Red Cross. These crews provide warm shelter and free meals.