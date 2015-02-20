Dance school to hold summer auditions at Southeast

Things may be freezing and cold now, but this March things will really heat up for anyone interested in the art of dance.

The Ruth Page School of Dance will be in Cape Girardeau looking for dancers to audition for its 2015 Summer Intensive Program.

The four week long program will take place at the school in Chicago from June 22 to July 17.

Those interested can audition to be in the program this coming March 7 at Southeast Missouri State University at the Department of Theater and Dance at 1 University Plaza.

The audition is open to any dancer from 10 and up, the young dancer to the pre-professional and professional levels.

There is an audition fee of $15.

Students who want to try out should be aware they are expected to stay for the entire four week long Summer Intensive Program and it will also have a weekly fee.

For more information, contact John Landeroz at johnlanderoz@ruthpage.org or call 312-337-6543.

You can also visit www.ruthpage.org.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.