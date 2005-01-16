Heartland Eagle Watching - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Land Between the Lakes

By: Jason Lindsey

Land Between The Lakes -- Cold weather may not be your favorite, but old man winter's icy grip brings out a truly breathtaking sight.

In fact, you may have already seen a few bald eagles flying around in our Heartland skies, but if you are looking for the perfect viewing place, we found one in western Kentucky.

According to Land Between the Lakes Interpreter, Aviva Yasgur this is the perfect time of the year to catch a glimpse of the bald eagle.

"Not only are there more here, but there is also no leaves on the trees to block your view."

Yasgur took Heartland News and a few others on an eagle viewing excursion through LBL. After a few hours we spotted several eagles resting along Kentucky Lake.

It's a scene you wouldn't have seen decades ago. From the 1940's to the 80's no eagles were spotted in western Kentucky, but according to Yasgur LBL quickly changed that.

"They brought a bunch of young eagles from other states where there were a lot more eagles like in Alaska, they put these young eagles up in the next and basically let them finish growing up here at Land Between the Lakes."

Now hundreds of bald eagles call LBL home every winter. LBL interpreters say eagle numbers are expected to increase as the weather gets colder, making western Kentucky one of many locations to see eagles in the wintertime.

Bald Eagle Facts
  • The scientific name of the bald eagle, Haliaeetus leucocephalus, actually means "white-headed sea eagle."
  • Once an eagle has caught a fish, it cannot open its talons again until it lands on anohter hard surface.
  • One of the largest bald eagle nest ever found was in Vermilion, Ohio.  The nest was 12 feet hight and 8.5 feet wide.  it weighed approximately the same as a small car, two tons, and was located 80 feet high in the tree.  Different pairs of eagles continuously used the nest over 35 years until it was destroyed by a strom.
  • Adult eagles will walk around the nest for the first few weeks with their talons balled up into fist to keep from injuring the babies.
  • Both male and female eagles assist in the incubation of eggs.
  • June 20, 1782, was an important day in the life of all Americans.  It was the day that the bald eagle was declared our national symbol.

Source:  Land Between the Lakes

Land Between the Lakes Bald Eagle Viewing Excursions

Morning and afternoon van tours are available.  Moderate walking is required.  Those interested will meet and depart from the Nature Station at LBL.  Cost is 5 dollars for ages 12 and under and 7 dollars for ages 13 and up.

  • January 16th - 1:00 p.m. - 4:00  p.m.
  • January 17th - 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
  • February 6th - 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • February 19th - 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • February 20th - 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • February 21st - 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m.
  • March 5th - 1:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. 

To reserve your space, call Land Between the Lakes at 1-270-924-2020

Source:  Land Between the Lakes

