Heartland Eagle Watching

In fact, you may have already seen a few bald eagles flying around in our Heartland skies, but if you are looking for the perfect viewing place, we found one in western Kentucky.

According to Land Between the Lakes Interpreter, Aviva Yasgur this is the perfect time of the year to catch a glimpse of the bald eagle.

"Not only are there more here, but there is also no leaves on the trees to block your view."

Yasgur took Heartland News and a few others on an eagle viewing excursion through LBL. After a few hours we spotted several eagles resting along Kentucky Lake.

It's a scene you wouldn't have seen decades ago. From the 1940's to the 80's no eagles were spotted in western Kentucky, but according to Yasgur LBL quickly changed that.

"They brought a bunch of young eagles from other states where there were a lot more eagles like in Alaska, they put these young eagles up in the next and basically let them finish growing up here at Land Between the Lakes."

Now hundreds of bald eagles call LBL home every winter. LBL interpreters say eagle numbers are expected to increase as the weather gets colder, making western Kentucky one of many locations to see eagles in the wintertime.