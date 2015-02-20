SIU workshop aims to benefit social workers whose clients experience trauma

An upcoming workshop at SIU-Carbondale aims to benefit social workers who work with children and families who experience trauma.

Ginger Meyer will be the featured speaker for "The Complexity of Complex Trauma" on March 3 at the SIU student center.



Meyer is a licensed clinical social worker who has worked with children and child welfare issues for more than 15 years.



She is with the SIU School of Medicine's Department of Pediatrics in Springfield. She is also the program coordinator and lead trainer for the trauma-focused Behavior Health Fellowship Program for the university's School of Social Work.

Meyer is also clinical director for the Children's Medical and Health Resource Network based in Anna, Illinois.

The workshop is designed to help clinicians and professionals understand that complex trauma can often be mistaken for other common diagnoses seen in children such as ADD/ADHD, bi-polar disorder and other anxiety and mood disorders.

Registration and check-in is from 8:30 to 9 a.m. The workshop runs from 9 a.m.-noon in the student center ballrooms. A luncheon and awards program to recognize outstanding students, faculty and alumni.

The workshop's registration deadline is Feb. 24. The cost is $80 for social work professionals and practitioners, and $15 for SIU Social Work faculty and students. An additional fee applies for lunch.

To register or for more information call Continuing Education and Outreach at (618) 536-7751 or visit http://continuinged.siu.edu/conferences/social-work-day.html.

