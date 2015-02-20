'Give Kids A Smile Day' in Carbondale

Friday was the annual "Give Kids A Smile Day" at Southern Illinois University Carbondale."Give Kids A Smile Day" is a national one-day event sponsored by the American Dental Association.Since 2003, this event treats children who are not be able to receive dental care.Free dental treatment was provided for the children. That included examinations, x-rays, cleanings, fluoride treatments, sealants, fillings and extractions.The university's Dental Hygiene Program, Southern Illinois Dental Society and the Southern Illinois Dental Hygiene Society provided the service.The event was held at the SIU Carbondale Community Dental Center, just west of the SIU arena.Free dental care was offered to children ranging from infants to 14 years old, who do not have access to dental care.

The program also helps patients find a “dental home” if there is a need for additional treatment.

