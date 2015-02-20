Little Egypt Arts Association hosts painting, drawing competition

The Little Egypt Arts Association is presenting its first painting and drawing competition at the Arts Centre in Marion

The exhibit is open to view at the Art Centre during from Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

This competition features artists from all over southern Illinois.

The public is welcome to the closing reception at the Arts Centre on March 29 at 2 p.m. Cash awards will be presented at the reception.

