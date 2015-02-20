Heartland Sports scores from Thursday 2/19. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Heartland Sports scores from Thursday 2/19.

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
 Here are Heartland sports scores from Thursday 2/19.

NCAA Basketball

SEMO---72
SIUE---75

UT Martin---75
Eastern Illinois---73
Final Overtime

Junior College

Three Rivers---75
West Plains---56

H.S. Basketball (Boys)

Perryville---67
Hillsboro---65

**Perryville wins Jefferson County Conference Title**

Saxony Lutheran---50
Bell City---61

(Girls)

Meadow Hts.---25
Saxony Lutheran---68

**Saxony Lutheran finishes year 25-0**

Massac County---63
Murphysboro---42

**Massac County wins Class 3A Regional Title**

Steeleville---61
Cairo---58

**Steeleville wins Class 1A Sectional Title**

NCAA Baseball

SEMO---13
Alcorn State---6

