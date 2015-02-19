Women's Center needs help replacing damaged furnace parts - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Women's Center needs help replacing damaged furnace parts

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: The Women's Center) (Source: The Women's Center)
(Source: The Women's Center) (Source: The Women's Center)
CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) -

A recent power surge damaged 12 furnace computer boards at The Women's Center's Thompson Street offices in Carbondale, Illinois.

This means the center's heat is out during the coldest time of the year.

That location houses the domestic violence shelter, which serves nearly 20 women and children each day; the Rape Crisis Services program and the administrative offices.

According to the center, the boards need to be replaced immediately.

If you would like to donate to the cost of replacing the boards, you can click here.

For more information on The Women's Center, you can click here.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • breaking

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Austin chief: Bombings suspect blew himself up

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 6:24 AM EDT2018-03-21 10:24:36 GMT

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

    A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.

  • 5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    5 doctors indicted for overprescribing opioids for kickbacks

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 6:55 PM EDT2018-03-20 22:55:29 GMT

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

    Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.

  • Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Victims named in Maryland high school shooting; suspect dead

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:00 AM EDT2018-03-20 13:00:25 GMT
    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:49 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:49:19 GMT

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly