Women's Center needs help replacing damaged furnace parts

A recent power surge damaged 12 furnace computer boards at The Women's Center's Thompson Street offices in Carbondale, Illinois.

This means the center's heat is out during the coldest time of the year.

That location houses the domestic violence shelter, which serves nearly 20 women and children each day; the Rape Crisis Services program and the administrative offices.

According to the center, the boards need to be replaced immediately.

