Parents getting cabin fever as snow days continue

Thursday marked the fourth snow day for a lot of schools, and some even canceled class on Friday.





While kids typically enjoy not having to attend classes, parents are running out of options to keep them entertained.



"You try to be creative but you finally get to a point where there's nothing else you can do," Sara Pylate said.



Pylate is a mother of two, and because she works for Jackson Public Schools she's had to endure the snow days with her kids.



"We dug a ginger bread kit out leftover from Christmas and that didn't work either," Pylate said. "I have a 1 year old and a 6 year old. We ended up with a pile of icing and ginger bread and a big ol' mess. I'm pretty sure my six year old just squirted the icing directly into her mouth and I didn't care. Because you do whatever you can do."



Some Heartland parents are jumping at any opportunity to get out of the house.



"I'm getting ready to go get a coffee and I'm really excited about it, and I may take the long way home," Pylate said.



"To get out and have fun and have some adult time without having two 7 year olds is very exciting," Wendy McKee said, who was looking forward to going to work at McGuire Orthodontics.



Parents are trying to find ways to embrace this snow vacation.



"We've picked up learning magic tricks this week and card games and we broke out monopoly for kids," McKee said.



However, some say it's a lot easier said then done.



"Everybody's a little bit at their end."



Here is a link to Heartland School Closures.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.