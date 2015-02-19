How to fix frozen pipes

You know to check on your kids, pets and elderly in these extremely cold temperatures, but how often are you checking the pipes in your home or business?You probably know the trick of leaving your faucet dripping, to keep those water lines open and moving, but a couple people said even if you do that, it doesn't mean your pipes are in the clear."The thing it sounds like it's been trying to kick in but it hasn't quite made contact yet," said Jennifer Steinberg.Steinberg has a well to supply water to their home in Zalma, Mo., but right now the water isn't getting there because those pipes are frozen."This is why we have so many issues with it is because it sits above ground and this is not insulated," said Steinberg.She's using a hair dryer to try to warm up and thaw out the pipes."Right here is where it freezes every time with that plastic piping," said Steinberg.Steinberg tries to keep a heater running in the well shed throughout the winter, and lets the faucet in the house drip in extremely cold temperatures, but this time even that didn't help."It's aggravating, it's definitely an inconvenience, it makes cooking hard, it makes doing laundry hard, I have six kids here so you can imagine the amount of laundry and dishes that get made, so when you don't have water for one or two days, it stacks up on you pretty quick," said Steinberg.Bill Bonney said he gets calls of frozen pipes quite often in the winter."All the time, I just recently fixed one where the pipes froze and literally exploded," said Bonney.You don't have to be a professional to prevent it from getting that far.He said at home you can fix your frozen pipes with a little heat, and some insulation like this with heat wrap tape."When pipes freeze the main thing is heat," said Bonney.Best case scenario is to put this on before the temperatures drop, but if your pipes are already frozen just add the insulation and heat, even if, like Steinberg, that's from a hair dryer.One of the first ways to tell if your pipes are frozen, turn on your faucet. If the water pressure is low, be sure to check your pipes or call a plumber.