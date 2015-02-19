Former Murray State star traded to 76ers - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Former Murray State star traded to 76ers

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - According to multiple reports, former Murray State star guard Isaiah Canaan has been traded along with a second round draft pick from the Houston Rockets to the Philadelphia 76ers for swingman K.J. McDaniels.

Canaan, who was picked in the second round by Houston in the 2013 draft, averaged 6.2 points a game for the Rockets.

