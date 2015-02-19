Utility company preps for more winter weather - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Utility company preps for more winter weather

Written by Nick Chabarria, Reporter
(Source: Nick Chabarria, KFVS) (Source: Nick Chabarria, KFVS)
SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - Winter storms can wreak havoc for Heartland utility companies.

Workers with SEMO Electric Cooperative in Sikeston say they are making preparations in case there is another round of winter weather.

Crews were out on Thursday clearing snow from their service lot and loading utility trucks with supplies they may need to make repairs.

"For us it's just being efficient,” communications manager Glen Cantrell said. “Knowing where our guys are, knowing what equipment or material that we need and getting it there in a timely fashion in order to get the electricity back on."

Cantrell said they have not seen any major outages from the weather this month, but as ice builds up, workers say heavy lines or fallen tree branches can actually snap the entire power pole in half.

"Snow is actually quite easy,” operations director Marty Vineyard said. “Ice would be the harshest condition we have to work in.”

Vineyard said ice can freeze equipment or make it difficult to get repair trucks where they are needed.

