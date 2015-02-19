Murphysboro, IL makes list of best BBQ cities in America

One Heartland city made a website's list of the 11 best barbecue cities in America.

Coming in at #10 is Murphysboro, Illinois.

The website thrillist.com says thanks to Mike Mills, "Murphysboro, Illinois manages to be part of the barbecue conversation - not just part of it, but firmly, very naturally rooted in it..."

Mills runs 17th Street Bar and Grill and according to the website, is behind one of the winningest teams at the Memphis in May World Championship.

