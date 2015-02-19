Hayti at Cape Central game cancelled - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Hayti at Cape Central game cancelled

Written by Todd Richards, Sports Director
 The Hayti at Cape Central basketball game scheduled for Friday February 24th has been cancelled.

There will not be a make up date for this game.

Cape Central has added Potosi for a home game on Tuesday February 24th.

