Murphysboro, IL man accused of shooting another man

A Murphysboro, Illinois man was charged on February 19 with aggravated battery, according to Michael C. Carr, Jackson County State's Attorney.

Lamarcus Lamonte Spillers, 19, was charged with aggravated battery and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

According to Carr, Spillers was arrested on February 18 by Murphysboro police.

At his first appearance on Thursday, Feb. 19, bond was set at $500,000. He is in custody in the Jackson County Sheriff's Office.

Spillers is scheduled to appear next for a preliminary hearing on Friday, March 13 at 9 a.m. in the Jackson County Circuit Court.

According to Carr, Spiller allegedly shot a gun at a man, hitting him in the arm and chest. This happened on North 7th Street in Murphsyboro, Ill.

The victim was taken to a Murphysboro hospital and transferred to a St. Louis hospital.

The investigation was conducted by the Murphysboro Police Department and the Jackson County Sheriff's Department.

The case was assigned to Assistant States Attorney Mark Hamrock for prosecution.

