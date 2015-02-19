Murphysboro man sentenced for 2 separate robberies - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murphysboro man sentenced for 2 separate robberies

Written by Amber Ruch, Digital Content Manager
MURPHYSBORO, IL (KFVS) -

A Murphysboro, Illinois man was sentenced to seven years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for two separate robberies on December 6, 2014.

According to Michael C. Carr, Jackson County State's Attorney, Adrian Harris, 42, was sentenced on Thursday, February 19.

Carr said employees of the Huck's Store in Murphysboro, Ill. reported that in the early morning hours of Dec. 6, Harris entered the store, approached the cash register and demanded money from the clerk.

The clerk then turned over an undisclosed amount of cash, and Harris left.

Later in the afternoon, on the same day, Harris entered the Farm Fresh Store in Murphysboro, Ill., once again approaching the counter and demanding money from the clerk.

The clerk turned over money from the cash drawer, and Harris left.

According to Carr, witnesses saw Harris as he left the store and were able to point him out to Murphysboro police officers. He was arrested a short distance away.

After his arrest, Harris was identified by both the clerk from the Huck's store and the clerk from the Farm Fresh store.

Carr said Harris admitted to his role in the two robberies in a post-arrest statement.

Harris will serve his sentence as a day-for-day sentence, which means that he will be eligible to get one day off of his sentence for each day he completes in prison without incident. He will receive a credit for 74 days of time served and will be subject to a two-year mandatory supervised release period after his release from the IDOC.

These cases were investigated by the Murphysboro Police Department and were prosecuted by Assistant State's Attorney Mark Hamrock.

