IDOT cancels Crab Orchard restructuring

Illinois State Representative John Bradley announced on Thursday, February 19 that it has decided to not proceed with its plans to restructure exits in the village of Crab Orchard.

According to Bradley, they made the decision after discussions with citizens of Crab Orchard and IDOT.

"After a public forum, IDOT recently announced that they were planning to restructure the exits into and out of the village of Crab Orchard off of Route 13," Bradley said. "These changes would effectively be closing one of the few ways into the area. Many members of the community felt this plan hurt their village by reducing the number of entrances and creating longer delays for emergency services into the area."

Bradley met with IDOT after talking to many citizens concerned about the proposal.

He cited many cases brought to his attention by the public where the restructuring would have negative effects on areas of southern Illinois, including increased traffic on other roads and road safety concerns.

After the meeting, IDOT announced that it no longer intended to go through with the restructuring at this time in a letter to residents.

