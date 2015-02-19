Missing woman investigation - Bitter cold temps

Meteorologist Grant Dade will tell you about the next round of winter weather expected to hit the Heartland.



What we're working on:

Foul play is suspected in the disappearance of a woman from Kennett, Missouri, according to police. Holly Brantley has the latest on the investigation.

With the bitter cold temperatures here in the Heartland, frostbite can set in really quick. Allison Twaits tells you what signs to look for tonight at 5.

Missouri power companies are gearing up for the latest round of winter weather. Nick Chabarria explains.

A proposal by the Illinois governor would cut millions from SIU's budget. Loreto Cruz tells us how this will impact the university.

Have plows piled snow up on the street where you're parked, and blocking you in? Kadee talked to folks dealing with this issue.

Sports headlines:

Chilly start for Cardinals as pitchers and catchers report

Workers commit to round-clock work on St. Louis stadium

Judge rules in favor of Chicago Cubs on Wrigley Field signs

Top headlines/trending:

School closings

Unofficial list of business, event cancellations due to weather

Everyone agrees: It's cold, but could get colder across US

Healthful diet proposal: Sugary drinks out, coffee, eggs in

Contaminated medical tool suspected in 'superbug' outbreak

NC mom fed up with 'Frozen' on third day of closed schools

Nearly 40 percent of Wal-Mart's US workers to get pay raises

