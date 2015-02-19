Wine tasting & auction to benefit arts education in Paducah

Get ready to Party for a Purpose in Paducah, KY.

That's the theme of the 2015 Carson Center wine tasting and auction event set to be held on March 5.

Proceeds from the event will benefit arts education and performing arts for all ages.

Tickets for the event should be purchased in advanced by calling (270) 443-9932 or on-line at thecarsoncenter.org

Doors open at 6 p.m.

Organizers say new features include streamlined auctions designed to provide guests more time for browsing and bidding, as well as enjoying food, beverages, and conversation with as many as 400 attendees.

There are many premium packages and items up for bid for the live auction.

