Scholarships announced by Illinois Sheriffs' Association

Over $53,000 in college scholarships will be awarded to Illinois students wishing to pursue higher education during the 2015-2016 academic year

The scholarships are by the Illinois Sheriffs' Association.



Students must be enrolled at a certified institution of higher learning full-time within the state of Illinois.



The scholarships are to be applied to books, tuition and fees only.



A scholarship of $500.00 will be awarded by Sheriff Scott Harvel, Union County.



Any applicant will not have any restrictions by reason of race, age, creed, color, sex or national origin.



Applications are now available at www.ilsheriff.org or at your local sheriff's office.



Students must complete the application; answer the essay question and return all documentation to the permanent county of residence sheriff's office by March 15, 2015. It must be postmarked by the date.



For more information, please contact Illinois Sheriffs' Association, your local Sheriff's Office, high school advising center or college financial aid office.

