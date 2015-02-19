Rend Lake College offers handgun training, safety courses

Rend Lake College is offering three handgun training and safety courses throughout 2015, including everything from the basics to weak and one-handed practice to low light techniques. Hunters can also take advantage of the free Hunter Safety class next month.The first course - Basic Handgun Training - teaches the fundamentals about using a handgun, including a brief overview of the laws pertaining to civilian use of force, types of handguns, and ammunition. Mt. Vernon Police Department Captain Jeff Bullard will be the instructor. At the end of the workshop, students will practice techniques learned in the classroom, and should bring ear and eye protection, a handgun, 150 rounds of ammunition, and a valid FOID card. Wearing old clothes is suggested. Participants must be over the age of 18. The class costs $50 and will meet from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the following Saturdays: March 7; April 11; may 9; and July 11. Students will meet in the Coal Mine Training Center, Room 107 A, on the Ina campus.Once you've completed the Basics class, check out the Advance Handgun Training course. Also taught by Bullard, this workshop will delve into the laws of civilian use of force, and participants will learn about weak-hand shooting, one-hand shooting, one-hand reloading, shooting on the move, and range rules. There will be a range portion of the class to test marksmanship using the techniques learned. Students should bring ear and eye protection, a handgun, 150 rounds of ammunition, and a valid FOID card, and wear old clothes. Participants must be over the age of 18 and have taken the Basic Handgun Training course. The class costs $50 and will meet from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday June 6 in the Coal Mine Mining Training Center, Room 107 A, on the Ina Campus.





After you've mastered the Basic and Advance Handgun training classes, learn how to shoot in a low light setting in the Low Light Engagement Handgun Training course. Bullard will provide information on the importance of illumination tools and their use, improper use of illumination, principles of lighting, mindset for a low light engagement, flashlight-weapon techniques, and rules of the range. On the range, students will practice drills for shooting with handheld illumination, shooting from cover with illumination, and moving with and without light drills. Students should should bring ear and eye protection, a handgun, 150 rounds of ammunition, and a valid FOID card and wear old clothes. Participants must be over the age of 18 and have taken the Basic and Advanced Handgun Training courses. The class costs $50 and will meet from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, October 10, in the Mine Training Center, Room 107 A on the Ina campus.





Hunters born after Jan. 1 1980 are invited to attend the free Hunter Safety workshop required by state statute for those applying for a hunting license. Instructor Sam Settle will cover the following topics: wildlife management, firearms safety, hunter ethics, game identification, first aid, survival techniques, and regulations. Pre-registration is required due to limited space and participants must attend both days of the the session. The class will meet from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday March 6 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday, March 7, in the Applied Science Building, Room 102, on the Ina campus or from 6 to 9 p.m., Friday, March 20 and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Saturday March 21, at the RLC MarketPlace, Room 354 A, in Mt. Vernon.

For more information about these classes, contact the RLC Community and Corporate Education Department at 618-437-5321, Ex. 1714 or 1380.



