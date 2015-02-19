Cape Girardeau County official warns of CA company's high document fees

A Cape Girardeau County official says a California based company is targeting county residents with an offer to obtain legal documents by mail for high fees.

Cape Girardeau County Recorder of Deeds Drew Blattner is urging residents to be wary of mail offers to provide copies of legal documents.

He says getting records through Record Transfer Services, the California company, costs more money than just getting copies of property deeds directly from the Cape Girardeau County Recorder's Office.



There, copies are $2 for the first page and $1 for every page thereafter, plus $1 for certification.

He says most deeds are around two pages.

For information or to obtain a copy of your property deed, you can visit the recorder's office in Jackson, Missouri, or call the office at (573) 243-8123.

