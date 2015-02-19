Memphis Blues City classic cancelled due to weather - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Memphis Blues City classic cancelled due to weather

(Source: SEMO) (Source: SEMO)
MEMPHIS, TN (KFVS) -

The Memphis Blues City Classic has been cancelled due to winter weather, according to SEMO.

The Redhawks, Northern Iowa, Butler, Nicholls State and host Memphis were scheduled to play in the two-day event.

SEMO says no makeup dates for the Redhawks have been set at this time.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly