East Prairie man accused of selling stolen equipment for scrap

A Mississippi County, Missouri man faces charges following a theft investigation, according to authorities.

Kevin Wayne Jones, 34, of East Prairie, Missouri, was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property valued at more than $500.

According to Mississippi County Sheriff Keith Moore, the investigation began in Jan. 2015 when a someone reported items missing.

An investigation revealed that Kevin Wayne Jones had taken items from the farm and sold the equipment as scrap metal.

Jones was released from custody after posting a $25,000 surety bond.

