Business owners take advantage of 'shopsteading' program

Baked by Gene bakery in Du Quoin, Illinois is getting bigger, thanks to the city's "shopsteading" program.The "shopsteading" program helps bring old rundown buildings back into productive use, selling them for $100 or less to anyone willing to renovate the place and bring it up to code.

Baked By Gene bakery is expanding after buying the deed to the building next door. The owners are the first in the city that will benefit from the program.



Owners of Baked by Gene say, although there's a lot of work that needs to be done in the old building, they're excited to grow.



“For the city, it's helping a structure remain standing, remain vital,” owner, Scott Latta said. “It's also giving opportunities for people to be employed. So there's a lot of steps and details that we have to do, but it'll benefit all of us.”



Owners say it should be about $100,000 to fix up the place and say some of the funding will come from the federal government.



They expect to be completed with the renovations in about two years.

