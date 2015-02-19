Foul play suspected in disappearance of Kennett woman

Foul play is suspected in the disappearance of a woman from Kennett, according to Kennett Police Captain Tim Trowbridge.



On Thursday, Feb. 12, 46-year-old Deana Davison was reported missing.



Investigators found that Davison had last stayed at the Super 8 Hotel in Kennett on the night of Jan. 25.

Kennett police along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Dunklin County Sheriff's Office started a thorough search because of the amount of time Davison had been missing.

Trowbridge says video shows that on Jan. 25, Davison left her room around 8 p.m., walked away from the hotel toward Burger King. She then walked out of sight.Circumstances found during the investigation led officials to believe that foul play is a factor in Davison's disappearance.

The Dunklin County Major Case Squad continues to investigate and officers are seeking any information involving Davison or her disappearance.

"There are a lot of questions we need answered," said Captain Tim Trowbridge. "The public's help could be a huge step in this."

Investigators want you to focus on two key times. They need to know if anyone saw Davison wearing a nightgown and coat around 8:40 p.m. on Jan. 25. They also are looking to see if anyone saw her the next morning around 10:30 a.m. between the Super 8 and Burger King.

"It would mean the world to us if someone would have information to bring my mom home," said Tessa Godfrey, her daughter. "We don't know if she's alive or dead. It's tearing everybody up."

You can call the Kennett Police Department at 573-888-4622.



Anonymous tips can also be left with the Kennett Police Department's CID Tip Line at 573-888-4196.

