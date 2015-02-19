Water main break causing traffic issues in Paducah - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Water main break causing traffic issues in Paducah

Written by Christi Reynard, Executive Producer
(KFVS) - A water main break has forced crews to shut down all but one lane of Northbound US 45/Lone Oak Road in McCracken County.

This is in front of Owens Cleaners in Lone Oak.

All traffic is being moved to the left-hand or passing lane at the site. 

Paducah Water Works has a repair crew on the scene.

KYTC workers have spread salt at the site, but due to the extreme cold the water is still creating quite a mess by freezing on the roadway.

It could take between 6 to 8 hours for all lanes to reopen.

