Murray State shifts weekend baseball series to Georgia

The Murray State baseball team is headed south due to the recent weather.Their originally scheduled weekend series with IPFW will now take place in Emerson, Georgia.The weekend four-game series starts Saturday and a Sunday doubleheader beginning at noon.The Racers are the second Heartland team in the OVC that's had to relocate a weekend series this week.On Monday, February 16, Southeast Missouri baseball moved their series with Illinois State to Lake Charles, Louisiana this weekend as well.

More changes could follow suit with the upcoming weather.



We will have more updates on time and game changes. Check out more Heartland sports at KFVS12.com/sports.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.



