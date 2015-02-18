Pedestrian hit by car in western Kentucky

A pedestrian was hit by a car on Wednesday evening in McCracken County, Kentucky.



According to the sheriff's office, it happened on February 18 shortly before 7:15 p.m. on Lone Oak Road.

Deputies say that Mr. Elmo Washburn, 39, of Paducah Kentucky, was walking in the right hand lane traveling southbound on Lone Oak Road approaching the intersection of Austin Ave.



A woman was driving a Chevrolet Cobalt southbound on Lone Oak Road.



As the driver approached the intersection, she told deputies that she was unable to see Washburn walking in the roadway due to his dark clothing.



Washburn was hit with the passenger side mirror of her vehicle. The driver then contacted the sheriff's office for assistance.

The man was treated and taken by Mercy Regional EMS to Lourdes hospital for non-incapacitating injuries. The driver was not injured in the collision.

The McCracken County Sheriff's Office was assisted on scene by Mercy Regional EMS and the Lone Oak Fire Department.



