Paducah police looking for woman accused of taking wallet

Paducah police need your help identifying a woman who's accused of stealing an elderly woman's wallet in Feb. 2015 at Walmart.

Authorities say the incident happened at the Walmart Supercenter on Irvin Cobb Drive in Paducah, Kentucky.

The suspect is described as a heavy-set white female with reddish hair, possibly in her mid-40's to early 50's, driving a white four-door sedan



The 80-year-old victim told police she was shopping when a woman she didn't know approached her and began talking to her.

She said the woman then hugged her before walking away.

When the victim got to the check-out counter, she realized her wallet was missing.

Investigators say they have surveillance video that shows the suspect taking the victims wallet.

If you know who she may be or have information about the crime contact the Paducah Police Department at 270-444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL.



