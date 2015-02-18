KY man's murder trial ends in hung jury

A western Kentucky man's murder trial has ended in a hung jury.

Keith Griffith, has been charged with murder, arson, tampering with physical evidence and cruelty to animals.

Julie Griffith, 55, was found dead in her home in 2014 in the 300 block of Tudor Blvd. in Reidland, after a fire was reported at their home by a passerby.

Griffith's attorney asked for a “reasonable bond” because of the mistrial.

The prosecuting attorney said that just because a jury couldn't agree doesn't mean Griffith should be out of jail.

The judge denied Griffith's request and told him he could file a motion asking for bond reduction.

