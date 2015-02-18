Travel agents booked as cold weather continues

Good morning, it is Wednesday, March 21. First Alert Forecast We have a dry but chilly day ahead.
Storms should move east of the Heartland this evening, but we will not be done with precipitation.
After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.
Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.
KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.
A man suspected of being the serial bomber that terrorized the Austin, TX, area through the month of March detonated a device and killed himself Wednesday, police said.
Drugmaker Insys paid doctors in hundreds of thousand of dollars in kickbacks if they prescribed an opioid painkiller made for cancer patients. Of the doctors indicted, only one was a cancer specialist – the others were plastic surgeons, sports medicine doctors or psychologists.
It's unclear if the school resource officer killed the shooter who injured two other students.
Videos of Thursday's collapse show that the concrete, prefabricated segment of the bridge started crumbling on the same end of the span where the tower redesign occurred, two days after an engineer on the project reported cracks in the same location.
