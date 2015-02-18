Travel agents booked as cold weather continues

If you're thinking about packing your bags and heading to somewhere 75 degrees and sunny you wouldn't be alone."When it's this cold, I barely come out of the house," Indya Pruitt said. "My friend has to basically force me out of the house or I will stay in my room under the covers. I just don't do the cold that well."Good thing for Pruitt though, there's big waves and gorgeous sunsets in her future.She booked tickets to Florida as this most recent snow storm moved in."I am excited to be in the heat," Pruitt said. "I do not like the cold. Being on the beach, seeing the ocean, just living it up for 6 days, I love it. I'm excited to go."She's not alone, this is a very busy time of year for travel agents."Pretty much anyone that calls or comes in, the first thing they say is I've just got to get out of here," Shari Elfrink said. "It's too cold. I hate the cold. I want to go somewhere."Elfrink said some of those hot destinations include the Caribbean, cruises, and those who are looking to splurge a little more will book an all inclusive trip to Jamaica.Elfink said there's good news for everyone who is tired of winter."You do not have to stay here, we can get you out town," Elfrink said.