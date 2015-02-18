Eric Hosmer, Royals agree to $13.9 million, 2-year contract

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) - First baseman Eric Hosmer and the Kansas City Royals avoided arbitration by agreeing to a $13.9 million, two-year contract.

Hosmer gets $5.65 million this year under Wednesday's agreement and $8.25 million in 2016.

The 25-year-old hit .270 for the AL champions with 35 doubles, nine homers and 58 RBIs. He won his second straight Gold Glove.

He made $3.6 million last year and had asked for $6.7 million when the sides exchanged proposed arbitration salaries last month. The Royals had offered $4.6 million.

Kansas City has not gone to a hearing since Dayton Moore became general manager in 2006.

