New "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie begins filming in Australia

Written by Ethan Myer, Content Specialist
Penelope Cruz, Johnny Depp and Ian McShane (l-r) in scene from movie "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides?" (Source: AP) Penelope Cruz, Johnny Depp and Ian McShane (l-r) in scene from movie "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides?" (Source: AP)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS/AP) - Disney just announced that filming has commenced for their new movie in the long running Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. "Dead Men Tell No Tales" has Johnny Depp returning as the iconic Captain Jack Sparrow. 

Other returning cast members include Geoffrey Rush as Barbossa and Kevin R. McNally as Joshamee Gibbs.Javierr Bardem is joining the cast as the villain Captain Salazar. Bardem was last seen playing the villain in the 2012 film, "Skyfall". 

Production began in Queensland, Australia with other locations including the Village Road Studio.

Here's the official plot synopsis according to Disney:

Thrust into an all-new adventure, a down-on-his-luck Captain Jack Sparrow finds the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when deadly ghost pirates led by his old nemesis, the terrifying Captain Salazar (Bardem), escape from the Devil's Triangle, determined to kill every pirate at sea...including him. Captain Jack's only hope of survival lies in seeking out the legendary Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that bestows upon its possessor total control over the seas.

