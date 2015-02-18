New "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie begins filming in Australia

Penelope Cruz, Johnny Depp and Ian McShane (l-r) in scene from movie "Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides?" (Source: AP)
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS/AP) -
Disney just announced that filming has commenced for their new movie in the long running Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. "Dead Men Tell No Tales" has Johnny Depp returning as the iconic Captain Jack Sparrow.
Other returning cast members include Geoffrey Rush as Barbossa and Kevin R. McNally as Joshamee Gibbs.Javierr Bardem is joining the cast as the villain Captain Salazar. Bardem was last seen playing the villain in the 2012 film, "Skyfall".
Production began in Queensland, Australia with other locations including the Village Road Studio.
Here's the official plot synopsis according to Disney:
Thrust into an all-new adventure, a down-on-his-luck Captain Jack Sparrow finds the winds of ill-fortune blowing even more strongly when deadly ghost pirates led by his old nemesis, the terrifying Captain Salazar (Bardem), escape from the Devil's Triangle, determined to kill every pirate at sea...including him. Captain Jack's only hope of survival lies in seeking out the legendary Trident of Poseidon, a powerful artifact that bestows upon its possessor total control over the seas.
Sunday, April 29 2018 1:38 PM EDT2018-04-29 17:38:09 GMT
Sunday, April 29 2018 8:29 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:29:28 GMT
(AP Photo/Andrew Selsky). In this April 14, 2018, photo, Deb Patterson prepares to canvass in Independence, Ore.. hoping to win the Oregon May 15 primary and unseat four-term Republican Sen. Jackie Winters in November. A win could propel Democrats into...
Democrats buoyed by a wave of anti-Trump political activism are trying to wrest control of some state legislatures from Republicans - or tighten their hold - in the 2018 election.
Democrats buoyed by a wave of anti-Trump political activism are trying to wrest control of some state legislatures from Republicans - or tighten their hold - in the 2018 election.
Sunday, April 29 2018 1:58 PM EDT2018-04-29 17:58:39 GMT
Sunday, April 29 2018 8:29 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:29:21 GMT
(AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik). A member of the Central American migrant caravan, holding a child, looks through the border wall toward a group of people gathered on the U.S. side, as he stands on the beach where the border wall ends in the ocean, in ...
Central Americans in a caravan of asylum seekers that traveled through Mexico to the border with San Diego and their supporters are rallying on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border wall.
Central Americans in a caravan of asylum seekers that traveled through Mexico to the border with San Diego and their supporters are rallying on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border wall.
Sunday, April 29 2018 11:37 AM EDT2018-04-29 15:37:59 GMT
Sunday, April 29 2018 8:29 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:29:11 GMT
(AP Photo/Matthew Brown). In this April 1, 2018, photo, Mike Wacker, left, and Juan Ulloa move cattle at Cross Four Ranch before the animals are shipped to summer pasture in Sheffield, Mont. Cross Four has thousands of cattle ready for export to China ...
Trump's moves on trade are unsettling farmers and ranchers who fear a trade war with China could hurt their livelihoods.
Trump's moves on trade are unsettling farmers and ranchers who fear a trade war with China could hurt their livelihoods.
Sunday, April 29 2018 9:17 AM EDT2018-04-29 13:17:51 GMT
Sunday, April 29 2018 8:30 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:30:01 GMT
(Maine State Police via AP). This photo released by the Maine State Police shows an officer holding John Williams for an identification photo as he was being apprehended Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine. Williams was wanted in the fatal...
Officials say a man accused of killing a Maine sheriff's deputy is being held in the state's maximum security prison.
Officials say a man accused of killing a Maine sheriff's deputy is being held in the state's maximum security prison.
Sunday, April 29 2018 10:27 AM EDT2018-04-29 14:27:54 GMT
Sunday, April 29 2018 8:28 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:28:34 GMT
(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this March 28, 2018, file photo, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., speaks during an event kicking off his campaign for re-election at Union City High School in Union City, N.J.
Political analysts and Democratic Party colleagues say New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez seems in good shape to win a third term despite a rebuke from fellow senators who say he violated chamber rules and federal law.
Political analysts and Democratic Party colleagues say New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez seems in good shape to win a third term despite a rebuke from fellow senators who say he violated chamber rules and federal law.
Saturday, April 28 2018 8:47 PM EDT2018-04-29 00:47:27 GMT
Sunday, April 29 2018 8:28 PM EDT2018-04-30 00:28:28 GMT
(T.J. Kirkpatrick/Showtime via AP). This image released by Showtime shows filmmaker Liz Garbus, left, talking with New York Times White House correspondent Julie Hirschfeld Davis in Washington, during the filming of the original documentary series "The...
A documentary series chronicling The New York Times covering President Donald Trump's first year in office has premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.
A documentary series chronicling The New York Times covering President Donald Trump's first year in office has premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.
Thursday, April 26 2018 1:09 AM EDT2018-04-26 05:09:48 GMT
Sunday, April 29 2018 7:58 PM EDT2018-04-29 23:58:29 GMT
(AP Photo/P. Solomon Banda). In this April 12, 2018 photo, scientist Karen Xavier holds a petri dish containing a stool sample of small bacteria colonies in Denver. DNA from samples like these are extracted and sequenced to help health investigators mo...
A new technique that relies on genetics is revolutionizing food poisoning investigation and identifying common causes in scattered and seemingly unrelated illnesses.
A new technique that relies on genetics is revolutionizing food poisoning investigation and identifying common causes in scattered and seemingly unrelated illnesses.