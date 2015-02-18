New "Pirates of the Caribbean" movie begins filming in Australia

US says crossing is full before caravan tries to seek asylum US says crossing is full before caravan tries to seek asylum (AP Photo/Chris Carlson). Central American migrants sit on top of the border wall on the beach in San Diego during a gathering of migrants living on both sides of the border, Sunday, April 29, 2018. Packed into five old school buses, hundreds of Central American migrants have arrived at the U.S. border for a rally and a planned mass attempt to apply for asylum. Packed into five old school buses, hundreds of Central American migrants have arrived at the U.S. border for a rally and a planned mass attempt to apply for asylum.

Sprint and T-Mobile agree to combine in $26.5 billion deal Sprint and T-Mobile agree to combine in $26.5 billion deal T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape, collapsing it to three major cellphone companies. (Source: RAYCOM STOCK IMAGES) T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape, collapsing it to three major cellphone companies. T-Mobile and Sprint are trying again to combine in a deal that would reshape the U.S. wireless landscape, collapsing it to three major cellphone companies.

Democrats strive to tighten their hold in several states Democrats strive to tighten their hold in several states (AP Photo/Andrew Selsky). In this April 14, 2018, photo, Deb Patterson prepares to canvass in Independence, Ore.. hoping to win the Oregon May 15 primary and unseat four-term Republican Sen. Jackie Winters in November. A win could propel Democrats into... Democrats buoyed by a wave of anti-Trump political activism are trying to wrest control of some state legislatures from Republicans - or tighten their hold - in the 2018 election. Democrats buoyed by a wave of anti-Trump political activism are trying to wrest control of some state legislatures from Republicans - or tighten their hold - in the 2018 election.

The Latest: Caravan of migrants arrives at border crossing The Latest: Caravan of migrants arrives at border crossing (AP Photo/Hans-Maximo Musielik). A member of the Central American migrant caravan, holding a child, looks through the border wall toward a group of people gathered on the U.S. side, as he stands on the beach where the border wall ends in the ocean, in ... Central Americans in a caravan of asylum seekers that traveled through Mexico to the border with San Diego and their supporters are rallying on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border wall. Central Americans in a caravan of asylum seekers that traveled through Mexico to the border with San Diego and their supporters are rallying on both sides of the U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Trump's threats on trade unsettle farming, ranching backers Trump's threats on trade unsettle farming, ranching backers (AP Photo/Matthew Brown). In this April 1, 2018, photo, Mike Wacker, left, and Juan Ulloa move cattle at Cross Four Ranch before the animals are shipped to summer pasture in Sheffield, Mont. Cross Four has thousands of cattle ready for export to China ... Trump's moves on trade are unsettling farmers and ranchers who fear a trade war with China could hurt their livelihoods. Trump's moves on trade are unsettling farmers and ranchers who fear a trade war with China could hurt their livelihoods.

Suspect in deputy's killing held in maximum-security prison Suspect in deputy's killing held in maximum-security prison (Maine State Police via AP). This photo released by the Maine State Police shows an officer holding John Williams for an identification photo as he was being apprehended Saturday, April 28, 2018, in Norridgewock, Maine. Williams was wanted in the fatal... Officials say a man accused of killing a Maine sheriff's deputy is being held in the state's maximum security prison. Officials say a man accused of killing a Maine sheriff's deputy is being held in the state's maximum security prison.

Analysts: Menendez still has edge despite ethics censure Analysts: Menendez still has edge despite ethics censure (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File). FILE - In this March 28, 2018, file photo, Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., speaks during an event kicking off his campaign for re-election at Union City High School in Union City, N.J. Political analysts and Democratic Party colleagues say New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez seems in good shape to win a third term despite a rebuke from fellow senators who say he violated chamber rules and federal law. Political analysts and Democratic Party colleagues say New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez seems in good shape to win a third term despite a rebuke from fellow senators who say he violated chamber rules and federal law.

Convicting America's Dad: Inside the Bill Cosby prosecution Convicting America's Dad: Inside the Bill Cosby prosecution The prosecutors who put Bill Cosby away say they're confident the conviction at his suburban Philadelphia sexual-assault retrial will stand. The prosecutors who put Bill Cosby away say they're confident the conviction at his suburban Philadelphia sexual-assault retrial will stand.

Documentary chronicles New York Times' year covering Trump Documentary chronicles New York Times' year covering Trump (T.J. Kirkpatrick/Showtime via AP). This image released by Showtime shows filmmaker Liz Garbus, left, talking with New York Times White House correspondent Julie Hirschfeld Davis in Washington, during the filming of the original documentary series "The... A documentary series chronicling The New York Times covering President Donald Trump's first year in office has premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival. A documentary series chronicling The New York Times covering President Donald Trump's first year in office has premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.