Snow plow collides with mail vehicle in western KY

A Kentucky Transportation Cabinet snow plow was involved in a crash in southern Trigg County on Wednesday.

It happened around 2 p.m.

According to KYTC, there were no reported injuries.

The snow plow was working at a slow speed along KY 164 between the 25 and 26 mile marker.

As the plow was clearing some snow drifts, a mail carrier vehicle came over a hill and applied their brakes.

The plow operator was able to bring the plow to a halt when he saw the approaching vehicle was losing control.

The vehicle and the plow collided.

There was no damage to the snow plow. There was a lot of damage to the other vehicle.

