Drivers head to body shops few days after snow hits - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Drivers head to body shops few days after snow hits

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - If you're one of the lucky ones who hasn't had damage to their car in this winter weather, experts say don't get ambitious with your driving now.

After being stuck indoors due to the snow, many of you probably finally ventured out onto the roads.

But repair shops say they see more wrecks when there's only a little bit of snow, compared to the several inches that fell on Monday.

Zachary Huckstep at Huckstep Body Shop said they usually see people come in a couple days after the snow hits because that's when they are getting out and about.

So far, Huckstep said they've only seen cars that need cosmetic work like bumpers, but said they expect harder hit vehicles to come in the next week or so.

“Actually probably the shallower snow we see the bigger hits because people are not as afraid,” said Huckstep.

When people do try to drive in that deeper snow, Huckstep said they can damage plastic bumpers, so be careful if you still have several inches around where you live.

While you may think you're safe to drive with 4-wheel drive, Huckstep said they see a lot of 4-wheel cars and trucks come in that still slid on the icy roads just like everyone else, so be careful.

Copyright 2015 KFVS. All rights reserved.

