1 arrested after man injured in Murphysboro shooting

One person was arrested after a shooting in Murphysboro Wednesday afternoon.

Police received a report of a shooting at 300 N 7th Street at 12:49 p.m. on Wednesday.

A 34-year-old Chicago man was shot, according to the Murphysboro Police Department. He was taken to St. Joseph Memorial Hospital and later flown to a hospital in St. Louis.

Lamarcus Spillers, 19, of Murphysboro was arrested on a charge of aggravated battery with a firearm at the 7th Street Hi-Rise apartment complex.

No word on the condition of the victim.

