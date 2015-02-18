Man who loses prosthetic legs to house fire speaks out - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man who loses prosthetic legs to house fire speaks out

Written by Kadee Brosseau, Reporter
SCOTT COUNTY, MO (KFVS) -

A family who lost their home to a weekend house fire is thankful they got out okay, but is dealing with losing everything. That includes something unusual that was also lost, which really hurts emotionally.

A man's prosthetic legs were lost in the flames.

Shane Broccard has now lost his legs for the second time. Now, he says it's like starting over and hoping for help along the way.

"It's rare," Broccard said. "I've lost both of my legs to it."

He's had a disease called RSD for 15 years.

"It was great (to be able to walk again)," Broccard said. "And now, I can't even do it."

In moments, that was taken, lost in the fire as he struggled to save what he could.

"Was on my wheelchair, got the fire extinguisher, tried to put it out," he said. "But it ran out and there was no help for it."

Thankfully, his family is all safe, but they've lost so much, including four pets.

"My legs and my teeth, just to be able to eat and be able to walk,” Broccard said.

He says each prosthetic leg costs about $30,000.

"You have to start all over and it's not easy to get, you have to go through so much to get a leg that fits right," Broccard said. "You have to go through check sockets. You'll get sores because they're not fitting right."

He, Melissa, and their son say they have a long road ahead.

"It takes money," he said. "Insurance companies don't take care of everything."

However, they're thankful for the generosity of others.

"That means a lot and God's looking down on them for helping,” Broccard said.

There is a fund set up for the family if  you'd like to give you can do so at any Bank of Missouri.

The fund is called “Shane Broccard & Melissa Hitt Fire Relief Fund.”

