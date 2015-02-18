Near record cold - Church services canceled

Afternoon Update

Clearing tonight, but with near-record cold. Daybreak lows will be about 0 to -10! Grant says we could see sleet or freezing rain on Friday.

The Cape County Transit averages 250 passengers a day, but due to road conditions Monday, the service was only able to pick up 53 people. Allison Twaits has more on this story tonight on Heartland News.

A family is trying to get help after a man lost his prosthetic legs in a weekend fire. Kadee Brosseau has the story.

It's Ash Wednesday, and many churches have canceled services due to weather.

The snowy weather is causing a lot of people to get their cars worked on. Christy Millweard explains.

A woman is still considered missing in Reynolds County, Missouri.

Kentucky State Police are investigating after the body of a missing teen was found on Tuesday morning, February 17.

Illinois' new governor is calling for billions in budget cuts.

