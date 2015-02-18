Murray baseball games moved due to weather - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Murray baseball games moved due to weather

MURRAY, KY (KFVS) - The Murray State baseball team's four-game series with IPFW, scheduled to be played at Reagan Field this weekend has been moved to Emerson, Georgia.

The series will now be played on Saturday and Sunday.

Game times have yet to be determined.

Visit GoRacers.com for all the schedule updates as they are made.

