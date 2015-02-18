10 Missouri school districts receive $515,000 to replace old die - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

10 Missouri school districts receive $515,000 to replace old diesel buses

LENEXA, KS (KFVS) - Ten Missouri school districts will be able to upgrade their bus fleets to new, cleaner buses due to $515,000 in rebates from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

According to the EPA, the school districts will receive rebates through its Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA) funding to replace existing diesel school buses.

Missouri districts include:
  • Cozad Transportation LLC, $20,000, for one bus Van Buren R-I School District,
  • $60,000 for three buses Liberty Public Schools District #53
  • $100,000 for five buses Orchard Farm R-V School District
  • $80,000 for four buses Windsor C-1 School District
  • $20,000 for one bus North St. Francois County R-I School District
  • $80,000 for four buses Clever R-V School District
  • $20,000 for one bus Sullivan School District
  • $40,000 for two buses Winston R-VI School District
  • $35,000 for two buses Salisbury R-IV School District, $60,000 for three buses
“Americans put their children on school buses for a safe ride to school. They shouldn't have to worry about harmful pollutants emitted from these buses,” said Janet McCabe, assistant administrator for EPA's Office of Air and Radiation. “This funding will help keep our children safe and improve the health of those in communities across the country.”

The new buses are more than 90 percent cleaner, reducing pollutants such as nitrogen oxides and particulate matter that are linked to health problems including asthma and lung damage, according to the agency.

The EPA says the school districts have to use matching funds from other sources to purchase new buses.

