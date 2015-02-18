More snow cancels state legislature for 2nd consecutive day - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

More snow cancels state legislature for 2nd consecutive day

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - The Kentucky legislature canceled all meetings for the second day in a row after another winter storm dumped 3 inches of snow in the state's capital city.

Legislative leaders canceled the session on Tuesday after more than 10 inches of snow fell in Frankfort in one of the worst winter storms in the past decade. The National Weather Service said it is possible for another inch of snow by Wednesday afternoon.

On Thursday, the state Senate is scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. and the House of Representatives is scheduled to meet at 4 p.m. Thursday's forecast does not include snow but temperatures are expected to drop to as low as 16 degrees below zero.

Lawmakers are in the middle of a 30-day session. They could make up the lost days in March.

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

