Georgia man sentenced to 7 years in IDOC for hit-and-run crash

Gregory Powell, 54 of Georgia was sentenced Tuesday to seven years behind bars.

A Georgia man will spend the next seven years in an Illinois prison following a 2014 drunk driving crash.

A Williamson County judge handed down the sentence to 54-year-old Gregory Powell Tuesday afternoon.

Powell's seven-year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections stems from charges that allege he stole a car and drove under the influence.

He was arrested on November 21, 2014 by Marion Police after a hit-and-run crash.

