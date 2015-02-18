Georgia man sentenced to 7 years in IDOC for hit-and-run crash - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Georgia man sentenced to 7 years in IDOC for hit-and-run crash

Written by Carly O'Keefe, Anchor
Gregory Powell, 54 of Georgia was sentenced Tuesday to seven years behind bars. Gregory Powell, 54 of Georgia was sentenced Tuesday to seven years behind bars.
MARION, IL (KFVS) -

A Georgia man will spend the next seven years in an Illinois prison following a 2014 drunk driving crash. 

A Williamson County judge handed down the sentence to 54-year-old Gregory Powell Tuesday afternoon.

Powell's seven-year sentence in the Illinois Department of Corrections stems from charges that allege he stole a car and drove under the influence.

He was arrested on November 21, 2014 by Marion Police after a hit-and-run crash.

